Tale of Sridevi's last 30 minutes in Dubai hotel room

New Delhi: The unexpected demise of Bollywood superstar Sridevi has shook the entire industry and her fans. A day after her death, a Dubai based newspaper Khaleej Times has shared the story, when she breathed her last 30 minutes.As per the news paper, Sri Devi was alone in the hotel room after the wedding she attended and her husband Boney Kapoor had left for Mumbai. After returning Mumbai, Boney decided to surprise her and flew back to Dubai.After surprising Sri Devi, Boney sat with her for 15 minutes and chatted with her. He thereafter asked her to get ready for dinner, Boney had planned for her.After that Sri Devi started preparing for her dinner date with Boney and she went to take a shower.After she didn’t return for 15 minutes, Boney knocked the door and broke into the washroom when she didn’t respond.After breaking into the washroom, he found her lying inside the tub.Boney then called his friend and informed the same to the police.Sridevi, who has been known for her beautiful looks and incredible acting passed away at 54.Her mortal remains will be flown to Mumbai on Monday.