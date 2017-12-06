Taj Mahal: Now the 2nd best UNESCO world heritage site

According to a new survey, the Taj Mahal became the second best UNESCO world heritage site in the world. The iconic ivory-white marble mausoleum in Agra was rated second after Cambodia's Angkor Wat.The survey was conducted by online travel portal TripAdvisor and in the survey, it listed all the UNESCO Cultural and Natural Heritage sites.The monument of love built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal got the second spot after Angkor Wat. Angkor Wat in Cambodia is the largest religious monument in the world.Other popular heritage sites on the survey include the Great Wall of China built by Xu Da of Northern Qi Dynasty in 1368 AD. Machu Pichu in Peru in South America has bagged the fourth spot with a 5-day hike of the Inca Trail, the 15th century Inca citadel and much more on offer.(with input from agencies)