Taj Mahal case: Court recalls non-bailable warrants against BJP MLA Sangeet Som

Members can hold any view: BJP on Som's 'Taj Mahal' remarks

About Taj Mahal

: A court here recalled the non-bailable warrants issued in a case againstBJP MLA Sangeet Som, after he appeared before it.Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Madhu Gupta withdrew the warrants issued against Som for allegedly violating prohibitory orders and blocking a road, after the BJP MLA furnished bonds of Rs 40,000 in the court on Saturday.The magistrate directed Som to appear in court on the next date of hearing.The court had issued the warrants against Som on July 31 after he failed to appear before it. It had earlier rejected the BJP MLA's plea for exemption from personal appearance.Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Som said he had not changed his stand on Taj Mahal.The BJP MLA from Sardhana had last month said the Taj Mahal was built by an emperor who had imprisoned his own father and targeted many Hindus in his kingdom."Is this history that the person who built the Taj Mahal imprisoned his father? Do you call it history when the one who built the Taj targeted many Hindus in Uttar Pradesh andHindustan?", he questioned.Addressing a gathering at Sisoli village after inaugurating a statue of 8th century king Anangpal SinghTomar, Som said invaders of India have been glorified in history.The lives and achievements of the "real great men" of the country like Maharana Pratap and Shivaji would be taught in schools and colleges, Som said.BJP had described the Muslim rule in India as "barbaric and a period of incomparable intolerance", while asserting that its members can hold any opinion they want on specific monuments.Asked about the BJP's stand on Som's comments on the Taj Mahal, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife, party spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said the party does not have any view on specific monuments and its members can hold whatever opinion they have.The Taj Mahal (Crown of the Palace) is an ivory-white marble mausoleum on the south bank of the Yamuna river in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. It was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal. The complex includes a mosque and a guest house, and is set in formal gardens bounded on three sides by a crenellated wall.