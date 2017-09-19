Swaraj Meets Hasina, No Discussion On Rohingyas

1

New York: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today paid a courtesy call on Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina but the ongoing Rohingya crisis did not come up for discussion during their brief meeting. "The meeting with the prime minister of Bangladesh was more in the nature of a courtesy meeting. It was a very short meeting. The issue of Rohingya did not come up during the meeting for discussion," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters at a news conference here. (Image: ANI)