 Swaraj assures aid for Russian youth forced to beg outside TN
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Swaraj assures aid for Russian youth forced to beg outside TN

Swaraj assures aid for Russian youth forced to beg outside TN

By: || Updated: 11 Oct 2017 10:41 AM
Swaraj assures aid for Russian youth forced to beg outside TN

EAM Sushma Swaraj / File image

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today assured a Russian youth of help after he was forced to seek alms outside a temple in Kancheepuram as his ATM PIN got locked.

"Evangelin - Your country Russia is our time tested friend. My officials in Chennai will provide you all help," Swaraj said on Twitter.

Untitled

The 24-year-old, who is touring Tamil Nadu, had to resort to seeking alms after he failed to draw money using his bank ATM card as the PIN got locked, the police said.

Evangelin arrived at the Kumarakottam Sri Subramanya Swami temple and sat at the entrance with his backpack and sought alms using his cap.

Though the devotees spared money for him, they were surprised at the sight of a foreigner seeking alms and alerted the police.

The police said they gave him some money and advised him to go to Chennai and contact Russian Consulate officials for help.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Cracker ban: Sellers move SC; Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy says he is unhappy with ban

trending now

VIDEO
Jan Man: Huge Revelation! Woman accuses Jain Guru of ...
INDIA
Cracker ban: 1 day will find Hindu cremation banned or ...
INDIA
Mumbaikars worst hit by stress: Study