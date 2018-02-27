Suspicion over Sridevi’s death; second postmortem likely

Mumbai: A fresh twist in actress Sridevi’s death case, as per TOI and Dubai based Khaleej Times’ story, the government lawyers probing the case of Bollywood superstar’s demise are likely to seek another postmortem of the actress.As per Autopsy reports which came out on Monday morning, Sridevi died of accidental drowning in the bath tub.The reports also revealed that the actress was under the influence of alcohol.The newspaper had earlier reported that actress’ husband Boney Kapoor had left for Mumbai after attending the wedding and returned back to Dubai in the evening when Sridevi died.As per the reports, Boney wanted to surprise Sridevi and take her out for dinner.Soon after the actress went to the bathroom to get ready for dinner date, but after she didn’t come out for 15 minutes, Boney broke opened the door to find her lying in the bathtub in an unconscious state.Speculation surrounded Sridevi’s case as the Dubai police is taking a lot of time to issuing a death certificate and in doing all the formalities.Also, the actress’ mortal remains are yet to be handed over to the family and are in the mortuary for over 57 hours.