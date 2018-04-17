  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Sushil Modi says Rs 2,000 notes should not exist, complains of coin crunch in Bihar
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Sushil Modi says Rs 2,000 notes should not exist, complains of coin crunch in Bihar

Sushil Modi says Rs 2,000 notes should not exist, complains of coin crunch in Bihar

Amidst reports of a cash crunch and empty ATMs from several states, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Tuesday said currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination should not exist in the first place.

By: | Updated: 17 Apr 2018 06:56 PM
Sushil Modi says Rs 2,000 notes should not exist, complains of coins crunch in Bihar

Amidst reports of a cash crunch and empty ATMs from several states, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Tuesday said currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination should not exist. Photo: PTI (File)

NEW DELHI: Amidst reports of a cash crunch and empty ATMs from several states, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Tuesday said currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination should not exist in the first place.

His statement came a day after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that Rs 2,000 notes were vanishing from the market, and alleged that there was a "conspiracy" behind it.

Modi said there is a crunch of coins in Bihar and added that the banks in the state are not accepting coins.

"Banks have issues with the counting of coins. We have asked the RBI to take steps in this regard," he said.

Commenting on reports of ATMs running out of cash at some places in the state, Modi said the situation will improve within two-three days.

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and poll-bound Karnataka have reported shortage of currency and ATMs running down, which the government today attributed to unusual spurt in demand in last three months.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the "temporary shortage" in certain states is being "tackled quickly" and that there is "more than adequate" currency in circulation.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 17 Apr 2018 06:51 PM
View Comments
Next Story Flipkart's big announcement on partnership with smartphone brand; Here is all you need to know!
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Rashami Desai OUT of TV show Dil Se Dil Tak

Meet Disha Patani's Mystery Man!

TV actor Shakti Arora secretly marries girlfriend Neha Saxena

Master Stroke Full: 11 student organisations of London write a le...

Sachin Tendulkar's video of playing cricket in a Bandra street GO...