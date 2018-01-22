Surgical strike can be repeated, says Union Minister

Pradhan, the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, said this on Sunday during a cyclothon event here in Madhya Pradesh.
"Pakistan is provoking continuously. In such conditions, the possibility of another surgical strike by India cannot be ruled out," the Minister told media persons.
Besides, Pradhan also rode a bicycle in the cyclothon event in which over 30,000 bicyclists participated.
Meanwhile, cross border firing in Pargwal, RS Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh at International Borde in J&K continued even on Monday and stopped at 05: 45 am. However, no injuries were reported.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 22 Jan 2018 07:48 AM