Surat rape & murder case: 2 men related to 11-year-old's family arrested; car seized

As per reports, one of the accused is girl's uncle (chacha). The Surat cops are likely to address a press conference at 2pm on Friday.



The development comes days after a man from Andhra Pradesh approached Surat police claiming that the minor girl, whose body was found here on April 6, might be his daughter.



Police officials said that a DNA sample had been sent to verify the man's claim."A man from Andhra Pradesh approached us along with some of his family members, claiming that the girl whose body was found on April 6 was his daughter. He said she had gone missing in October last year," said Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma.







"The man said his claim is based on the fact that the photo of his missing daughter matched with that of the victim. He also furnished an Aadhaar card of his missing daughter. We are not yet certain that the victim is his daughter. Therefore, we will match their DNA samples to verify the claim," Sharma said.



Also, the Gujarat State Commission for Women sought a report from Surat police on the action taken by it in the case.



The body of the girl, possibly between nine and 11 years of age, was found in the bushes in the Pandesara area of the city.



An autopsy report stated that the girl's body bore 86 injury marks, including on her private parts.



A doctor at the city Civil Hospital here had said that the nature of injuries suggested that she was possibly held captive, tortured and raped.



Surat police said that they have scanned the data of missing children from various states, including West Bengal and Odisha, claiming that the victim was most likely from outside Gujarat.



Surat: In a fresh development in the horrendous rape and murder case of a minor in Gujarat’s Surat, the cops on Friday seized the car from which the girl was thrown out after being raped. The cops also arrested 2 people in the case, which are reportedly related to her family.