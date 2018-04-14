  • Latest News
Surat: 11-year-old raped, tortured to death; 80 injuries found on body

Police have registered a case of rape and also booked the unidentified accused under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Updated: 14 Apr 2018 03:40 PM
New Delhi: As the country was just about coming to terms with the Kathua gangrape case, a case akin to that has emerged to haunt the state of Gujarat. There’s been no let up in the spate of sexual crimes against children and time and again such incidents are coming to light going out to prove how kids in the society are so vulnerable to predators on the streets. One such chilling story has come from Surat where a girl was raped, tortured to the highest degree, killed and then thrown to the dumps.

The 11-year-old was reportedly murdered horrifically on April 6 after being sexually tortured for at least 8 days. The case falls under Pandesara police stations limits. A post-mortem report revealed the girl was raped and then murdered. What’s terrifying to note here is that her body bore at least 80 injury marks. It depicts the amount of anguish the little girl must have gone through.

The girl has not been identified yet and none from her family has come forward to claim the body. It’s still not known who the killer is. Police are scouting the list of the missing persons.

Police also believe that the murder took place at some different location but the body was dumped in Pandesara to probably mislead the investigation. The victim’s picture has been sent to the state police control room for identification process.

Police have registered a case of rape and also booked the unidentified accused under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A reward of Rs 20,000 has been announced for anyone providing information about the girl or her family.

First Published: 14 Apr 2018 02:04 PM
