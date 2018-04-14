Surat: 11-year-old raped, tortured to death; 80 injuries found on body

The girl has not been identified yet and none from her family has come forward to claim the body. It’s still not known who the killer is. Police are scouting the list of the missing persons.
Police also believe that the murder took place at some different location but the body was dumped in Pandesara to probably mislead the investigation. The victim’s picture has been sent to the state police control room for identification process.
Police have registered a case of rape and also booked the unidentified accused under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A reward of Rs 20,000 has been announced for anyone providing information about the girl or her family.
