Suraj Pal Amu condemns Gurugram school bus attack

: Suraj Pal Amu, on Wednesday, condemned the attack on a school bus by the anti-Padmaavat protestors, and appealed for a peaceful protest.Amu said, "A school bus was attacked. We wouldn't have been able to forgive ourselves had a child got injured. I appeal to protest peacefully."The BJP leader maintained his stance on the ruling dispensation's intervention in the matter and boycott 'Padmaavat'."It will end only when Prime Minister, Home Minister or Amit Shah will come forward to speak. I appeal everyone to boycott Padmaavat. It will add to nation's dignity," added Amu.Earlier in the day, a school bus in Haryana's Gurugram was attacked by a group of men, who were protesting against the release of the controversial flick 'Padmaavat'.The protestors threw stones at the bus, which was carrying students, teachers and staff of Gurugram's GD Goenka World School."Currently, 13 people have been detained (in this connection) and action will be taken," confirmed Sandeep Khirwar, Commissioner of Police.Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Gurugram, which will be in effect until January 28.In some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana, the members of Karni Sena and other fringe outfits have resorted to burning posters and vandalising the ticket counter of the movie theaters.Security forces have been deployed at various multiplexes in Dehradun ahead of 'Padmaavat's release.Meanwhile, unknown miscreants have set a mini truck at Narsingpur village of Gurugram.