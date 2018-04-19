  • Latest News
  Supreme Court website down and reportedly hacked by Brazilian hackers
  Supreme Court website down and reportedly hacked by Brazilian hackers

Supreme Court website down and reportedly hacked by Brazilian hackers

On the landing page of supremecourtofindia.nic.in, the website says "Site under maintenance,"

Updated: 19 Apr 2018 04:33 PM
Supreme Court website down and reportedly hacked by Brazilian hackers
New Delhi: The Supreme Court website crashed on Thursday amid reports that some Brazilian hackers may have targeted it.

"Site under maintenance," read the message on the landing page of supremecourtofindia.nic.in.

"This site can't be reached," said another message on the page of the website maintained by the government-run National Informatics Centre (NIC) that creates e-governance applications.

Earlier, the site flashed an error message "Err_Socket_Not_Connected" which means that the site was facing a Domain Name System error.


However, images of the website circulated on social media, apparently captured soon after the top court rejected pleas for an independent probe into the death of Judge B.H. Loya, showed that it may have been attacked by a Brazilian hack team.

The screenshot showed an image of cannabis leaves with a message saying "hackeado por HighTech Brazil HacTeam".

NIC officials refused to speak on the issue.

First Published: 19 Apr 2018 04:33 PM
