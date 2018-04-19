Supreme Court website down and reportedly hacked by Brazilian hackers

"Site under maintenance," read the message on the landing page of supremecourtofindia.nic.in.



"This site can't be reached," said another message on the page of the website maintained by the government-run National Informatics Centre (NIC) that creates e-governance applications.



Earlier, the site flashed an error message "Err_Socket_Not_Connected" which means that the site was facing a Domain Name System error.





However, images of the website circulated on social media, apparently captured soon after the top court rejected pleas for an independent probe into the death of Judge B.H. Loya, showed that it may have been attacked by a Brazilian hack team.



The screenshot showed an image of cannabis leaves with a message saying "hackeado por HighTech Brazil HacTeam".



