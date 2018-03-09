 Supreme Court says passive Euthanasia is permissible with guidelines
A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court passed the order

By: || Updated: 09 Mar 2018 11:27 AM
New Delhi:  The Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on a plea to allow "living will" on Friday which allowed passive euthanasia.





A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra passed the order allowing passive Euthanasia with guidelines.

The court also said that human beings have the right to die with dignity. The court further said that  'living will' be permitted but with the permission from family members of the person who sought passive Euthanasia and also a team of expert doctors who say that the person's revival is practically impossible.



This will authorise the withdrawal of all life support systems if in the opinion of the doctors he has reached an irreversible stage of terminal illness.

