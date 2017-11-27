 Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Woman's Plea Claiming To Be Jayalalithaa's Daughter
Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, who appeared for the woman, had also sought cremation of Jayalalithaa as per Hindu rites since she was an Iyengar Brahmin.

By: || Updated: 27 Nov 2017 01:15 PM
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to entertain the petition filed by woman named Amrutha claiming to be the daughter of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa.

A bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta also refused to allow the plea of the woman to conduct DNA test for the purpose of proving her parentage.

Since the J Jayalalithaa died, a lot of controversies erupted related with her.

Jayaram Jayalalithaa was an actor turned politician who served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016.

From 1989 she was the general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The party's cadres revered her as their Ammah (mother).

However, her critics accused her of fostering a personality cult, and of demanding absolute loyalty from AIADMK legislators and ministers who often publicly prostrated themselves before her.

(With inputs from PTI)

