Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Woman's Plea Claiming To Be Jayalalithaa's Daughter

A bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta also refused to allow the plea of the woman to conduct DNA test for the purpose of proving her parentage.
Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, who appeared for the woman, had also sought cremation of Jayalalithaa as per Hindu rites since she was an Iyengar Brahmin.
Since the J Jayalalithaa died, a lot of controversies erupted related with her.
Jayaram Jayalalithaa was an actor turned politician who served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016.
From 1989 she was the general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The party's cadres revered her as their Ammah (mother).
However, her critics accused her of fostering a personality cult, and of demanding absolute loyalty from AIADMK legislators and ministers who often publicly prostrated themselves before her.
(With inputs from PTI)
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 27 Nov 2017 01:14 PM