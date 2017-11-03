 Supreme Court: No technical education via correspondence courses
The SC set aside Odisha High Court order which permitted technical education by correspondence.

Supreme Court: No technical education via correspondence courses

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ruled that technical education cannot be provided through correspondence courses.

Setting aside Odisha High Court order, the apex court restrained educational institutions from providing courses in subjects like engineering in the distance education mode.

The Supreme Court hailed the decision taken by the Punjab and Haryana Court two years ago. They had issued a similar order against the distance education in the technical courses where they said said it will not be same as the person who is attending the regular college.

 

