Super blood blue moon Live Updates: People witness rare astronomical event in India

LIVE NOW: Watch views of the #SuperBlueBloodMoon from multiple telescopes. Take a look: https://t.co/a5ScGDXhQu



— NASA (@NASA) January 31, 2018



Some of my #SuperBlueBloodMoon photos. Not much to see after, as the moon became cloaked in haze. pic.twitter.com/Q4oCdJMBlN



— Ross Brown (@BrownKnowser) January 31, 2018



First pictures came from Assam's capital Guwahati where people were waiting for this celestial spectacle.The total lunar eclipse, which can be seen from everywhere in India, began at 5.20 pm with what is called the partial shadow or penumbra of the earth s shadow striking the moon.Thus after a gap of 150 years, blue moon, blood moon and super moon are set to occur at the same time. This event worth a watch!In Delhi the eclipse began at 5.53 PM. It will last for a total of 3 hours, 45 minutes during which there will be a total eclipse of one minute 32 seconds starting at 6.59 PM. The eclipse will end at 9.38 PM.The main eclipse in India started around 6.25 pm after sunset and this can be seen in the eastern sky as the moon would have just risen by then.India is witnessing the Blood Moon after nearly 36 years -the last one was in 1982.The positions and distances of the moon and the earth, relative to the sun on this occasion, were such that the moon would appear slightly bigger (about 10 per cent or more) and a little brighter on this day.The super blue moon will pass through Earth's shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse.And while the Moon is in the Earth's shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a "blood moon."