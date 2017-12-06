Sunni Waqf board disowns Sibal's statement over Ayodhya Verdict in court

Delhi: Massive controversy has spurred around Congress leaders and lawyer Kapil Sibal’s statement in the court over Ayodhya verdict. Sibal who is fighting the case on behalf of Sunni Waqf Board had sought deferring the verdict till 2019. The statement has been disowned by the board.Speaking to media, Sunni Waqf board member said, “We don’t stand with Sibal on his statement”. The member further hinted that Sibal has high-jacked the whole matter for political reasons. Speaking on the same he said “Sibal made the statement keeping in mind the 2019 general elections”.Sibal’s statement was condemned by Bharatiya Janta Party as well. Speaking on Sibal’s statement senior leader Subramanian Swamy lashed out at Sinal for giving Ayodhya matter a political angle in court."He (Sibal) just gave his arguments on the political level, as they will lose the elections if they lose this case," Swamy said."Kapil Sibal presented the view that this judgment would affect 2019 elections, which is why the verdict should be delayed till then. He tried to give political limelight to the case. They put many efforts to delay the hearing of the case," he said.