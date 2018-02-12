Sunjuwan Army Camp attack: Injured pregnant lady gives birth to a baby girl

Sunjuwan Army Camp may have witnessed the martyrdom of five brave soldiers but at the same time, the almighty has also gifted a life.Army doctors saved life of a pregnant lady injured in terror attack on Sunjuwan Army Camp. She delivered a baby girl through c-section.Lady said, "I am very thankful to them for saving me and my baby.""This wasn't a routine case. As a gynaecologist, it is always our motto that mother should come alone & go with a healthy baby in her lap. It's a very joyful moment for my hospital & our team. Patient is really happy," said gynecologist."Amid all other injury cases, there was a challenging case in which a lady in her advance pregnancy stage came with a gunshot wound. Am extremely happy & proud that my team took care of both & brought into this world a healthy crying female child," said Hospital commandant.