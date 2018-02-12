Sunjuwan terror attack: 'Pakistan will pay for this misadventure', says Defence Minister



Giving the evidences to Pak will be a continuous process. It will have to be proved over and over again that they are responsible. Pakistan will have to pay for this misadventure: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/P4vYdVUGPv

— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018

"Intelligence inputs show t errorists were controlled by their handlers from across the border. Evidence are being scrutinised by the NIA (National Investigation Agency)," the defence minister said.She told the media that Pakistan was expanding the arch of terror to areas south of Pir Panjal and resorting to ceasefire violations to assist infiltration."Terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed, terror outfit sponsored by Azhar Masood residing in Pakistan and deriving support from there in," she said in reference to the attack on Sunjuwan Army camp.A group of heavily armed JeM terrorists struck the sprawling camp of the 36 brigade of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry before dawn on Saturday. Five Army men and a civilian were killed in the attack. All three terrorists were neutralised by the security forces after a 30-hour long operation."All the evidence collected have been compiled. Definitely, they will be given to Pakistan. Even after giving dossiers after dossiers the country has not taken any action," Sitharaman said."Giving the evidences to Pak will be a continuous process. It will have to be proved over and over again that they are responsible. Pakistan will have to pay for this misadventure," she added.Sitharaman on Monday visited a Military hospital in Jammu to meet those injured in the terror strike on Sunjuwan camp. The defence minister then met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Sitharaman was briefed on the security situation in the wake of the attack.