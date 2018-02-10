 Sunjuwan Military camp attack: 'Don't worry, our Armymen won't let you down' says Rajnath Singh
The Home Minister asked the country men to “not worry”. “Our soldiers will succeed in what they are doing”.

By: || Updated: 10 Feb 2018 01:50 PM
New Delhi: In the wake of ongoing operation against the terrorists at Sunjuwan Army Camp in Jammu; Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday pressed on “not to tolerate terrorism and attempts should be made to destroy this fear from the roots”.

Addressing the media, Rajnath said “Countrymen must not fear, our jawans won’t let you down”

“As per the information, the operation is still underway, will be able to speak about the operation thereafter” HM said.

Two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed while a Colonel rank officer and daughter of Army personnel were among four persons injured as militants attacked the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu city early on Saturday.

