Amit Shah takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi on his Italy visit during Northeast election results

Taking a jibe at Rahul, BJP president Amit Shah said he has heard that there are elections in Italy."I have received a WhatsApp forward saying there are elections going on in Italy," Amit Shah said.The BJP chief was addressing a press conference at party headquarters here on his party's "historic" performance in the northeastern states.Earlier on Saturday, Union minister Giriraj Singh also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “non-serious party president” who abandoned his party workers at a crucial time."He is not a natural leader, he is holding to the post because of circumstances. Ho leader leaves his party workers at such a crucial time. He is a non-serious party president," Giriraj said.“He knows when he has to run away, he was forcefully elected as the Congress leader," he added.Rahul Gandhi had left for Italy on Thursday to "surprise" his maternal grandmother and spend the Holi weekend with her.Announcing this on Twitter, he had said: "My Nani is 93. She's the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I m going to surprise her! I can't wait to give her a hug.."