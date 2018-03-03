Amit Shah takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi on his Italy visit during Northeast election results

Taking a jibe at Rahul, BJP president Amit Shah said he has heard that there are elections in Italy.
"I have received a WhatsApp forward saying there are elections going on in Italy," Amit Shah said.
The BJP chief was addressing a press conference at party headquarters here on his party's "historic" performance in the northeastern states.
Earlier on Saturday, Union minister Giriraj Singh also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “non-serious party president” who abandoned his party workers at a crucial time.
"He is not a natural leader, he is holding to the post because of circumstances. Ho leader leaves his party workers at such a crucial time. He is a non-serious party president," Giriraj said.
“He knows when he has to run away, he was forcefully elected as the Congress leader," he added.
#WATCH: Union Minister Giriraj Singh speaks on Congress President Rahul Gandhi, says 'Koi neta apne karykartaon ko chhodd ke aise samay mein nahi bhaagta. Non-serious adhyaksh hain Rahul Gandhi.' pic.twitter.com/wMyuh3ncfV
— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
Rahul Gandhi had left for Italy on Thursday to "surprise" his maternal grandmother and spend the Holi weekend with her.
Announcing this on Twitter, he had said: "My Nani is 93. She's the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I m going to surprise her! I can't wait to give her a hug.."
My Nani is 93. She’s the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I’m going to surprise her! I can’t wait to give her a hug.... #HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration..
— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 1, 2018
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 03 Mar 2018 05:10 PM