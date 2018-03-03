 Amit Shah takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi on his Italy visit during Northeast election results
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Amit Shah takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi on his Italy visit during Northeast election results

Amit Shah takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi on his Italy visit during Northeast election results

BJP leaders on Saturday attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi calling his a "non-serious" leader as he was out of the country when election results of the Northeastern states were announced.

By: || Updated: 03 Mar 2018 05:13 PM
Amit Shah takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi on his Italy visit during Northeast election results

Taking a jibe at Rahul, BJP president Amit Shah said he has heard that there are elections in Italy.

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders on Saturday attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi saying the Gandhi scion is a "non-serious" leader as he was out of the country when election results of the Northeastern states were announced.

Taking a jibe at Rahul, BJP president Amit Shah said he has heard that there are elections in Italy.

"I have received a WhatsApp forward saying there are elections going on in Italy," Amit Shah said.

The BJP chief was addressing a press conference at party headquarters here on his party's "historic" performance in the northeastern states.

Earlier on Saturday, Union minister Giriraj Singh also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “non-serious party president” who abandoned his party workers at a crucial time.

"He is not a natural leader, he is holding to the post because of circumstances. Ho leader leaves his party workers at such a crucial time. He is a non-serious party president," Giriraj said.
“He knows when he has to run away, he was forcefully elected as the Congress leader," he added.



Rahul Gandhi had left for Italy on Thursday to "surprise" his maternal grandmother and spend the Holi weekend with her.

Announcing this on Twitter, he had said: "My Nani is 93. She's the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I m going to surprise her! I can't wait to give her a hug.."



For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Elections result: Congress retains Meghalaya, NPP follows close behind

trending now

VIDEO
PM Narendra Modi pauses his speech mid way at ...
VIDEO
Tripura Election Results 2018: BJP+ leading on 21, Left on 13
INDIA
North East Election Results LIVE: Saffron is the colour ...