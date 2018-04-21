Sukma: CRPF officer killed in gunfight with Maoists

The encounter took place in a dense forest in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, located around 500 km away from the state capital Raipur.



In Kistaram police station area, the gunfight took place last night when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was out on a search-cum-area domination operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar Range) Sundarraj told PTI.



"Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Anil Kumar Maurya was killed in the incident," he said.



Maurya was a native of Madhya Pradesh.



Security forces have launched a combing operation in the area. For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

Raipur: In a gunfight with the Maoists, an officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed.