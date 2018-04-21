Sukma: CRPF officer killed in gunfight with Maoists

In Kistaram police station area, the gunfight took place last night when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was out on a search-cum-area domination operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar Range) Sundarraj told PTI.
"Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Anil Kumar Maurya was killed in the incident," he said.
Maurya was a native of Madhya Pradesh.
Security forces have launched a combing operation in the area.
