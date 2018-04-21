Sukma: CRPF officer killed in gunfight with Maoists

The encounter took place in a dense forest in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, located around 500 km away from the state capital Raipur.

By: | Updated: 21 Apr 2018 09:48 AM
Sukma: CRPF officer killed in gunfight with Maoists

Image: Representational/ANI

Raipur: In a gunfight with the Maoists, an officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed.

The encounter took place in a dense forest in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, located around 500 km away from the state capital Raipur.

In Kistaram police station area, the gunfight took place last night when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was out on a search-cum-area domination operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar Range) Sundarraj told PTI.

"Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Anil Kumar Maurya was killed in the incident," he said.

Maurya was a native of Madhya Pradesh.

Security forces have launched a combing operation in the area.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 21 Apr 2018 09:41 AM
View Comments
Next Story Abu Salem's marriage on hold, parole rejected
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Master Stroke: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's advt claims giving 1699 cr...

When CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stopped speech midway to attend PM ...

FULL PC: "Chief Justice should be known for being impartial" says...

Extreme Climates In India: Snowfall in Kashmir while heatwaves gr...

What is CJI controversy?