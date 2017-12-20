'I'm innocent, justice not done', says Suhaib Ilyasi after getting life term for killing wife



Additional Sessions Judge S K Malhotra also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Ilyasi, who was convicted on December 16 for stabbing to death his wife. The court also directed that Rs 10 lakh would be paid as compensation to the parents of Anju.After awarded life term, Ilyasi broke down in court and claimed he is innocent. "I'm innocent, this is injustice."During the arguments on sentence, the prosecution sought capital punishment for the former TV producer contending that he gave "a painful death to his wife".Further, the prosecutor said that Ilyasi who was supposed to be a protector became a killer and the case fell within the realms of rarest of rare. Ilyasi's counsel sought leniency saying he has faced around 18-year-long trial and three months in custody.The counsel also said that he (Ilyasi) never violated the bail conditions, successfully run magazines covering bureaucrats and has no criminal antecedents.Earlier, Ilyasi was only charged with milder sections including 304 B (dowry death) of the IPC.However, Anju's mother Rukma Singh and sister Rashmi Singh moved the Delhi High Court which in August 2014 ruled that Ilyasi would be tried under Section 302 for the offence of murder.Anju was rushed to a hospital on January 11, 2000 with stab wounds she received at her East Delhi residence.Ilyasi, who had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show - 'India's Most Wanted', was arrested on March 28, 2000 and later charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry.Suhaib was guilty on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code. He faced a minimum punishment of life imprisonment and the maximum of death penalty in the case.Anju died January 11, 2000 at her Mayur Vihar house. Ilyasi was arrested March 28, 2000 and charges were later framed against him in the case after his sisters-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry.The trial court had framed charges against him relating to dowry death and subjecting a woman to cruelty (section 304 (b) and section 498 (a). After the high court order, it charged Ilyasi with murder.Ilyasi had shot into the limelight after hosting the reality TV show "India's Most Wanted".(With inputs from PTI)