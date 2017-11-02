Subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 4.50, non-subsidised by Rs 93

Continuing to cut down the subsidy on cooking gas, state-run oil firms hiked LPG cylinder's price by Rs 4.50 per cylinder, while the non-subsidised rates went up by a steeper Rs 93 per cylinder, effective from Wednesday.While the 14.2 kg domestic subsidised cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 495.69, the non-subsidised one, which the consumer buys after exhausting the yearly quota of 12, now costs Rs 742. The 19 kg commercial cylinder costs Rs 1,310.50 from Wednesday.Oil companies revise the rates of LPG and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, on 1st of every month based on average crude price and foreign exchange rate. Prices vary at locations according to local taxes as petroleum products are not included under the pan-India GST.Oil firms also raised jet fuel prices by 2 per cent on hardening of international rates.ATF now costs Rs 54,143 per kilolitre (kl) in Delhi, a hike Rs 1,098 per kl over the previous rate of Rs 53,045.