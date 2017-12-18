Gujarat Elections Results: I had predicted 105 seats for BJP, says Subramanian Swamy

Talking about Congress' performance, the firebrand leader said, "Congress never had a chance despite visits to temples by Rahul Gandhi."
#ABPresults #GujaratVerdict The numbers are oscillating depending on cities that are counted first. I was anticipating 105 seats. Congress was out of question despite the drama of temple visits: Subramanian Swamy, BJP leader. https://t.co/EUXHYSUCBX pic.twitter.com/JFcBqE6H5c
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 18, 2017
He said the BJP could have won 120 seats if it had pressed the Ram Mandir issue further.
First Published: 18 Dec 2017 11:34 AM