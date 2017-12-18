Gujarat Elections Results: I had predicted 105 seats for BJP, says Subramanian Swamy



#ABPresults #GujaratVerdict The numbers are oscillating depending on cities that are counted first. I was anticipating 105 seats. Congress was out of question despite the drama of temple visits: Subramanian Swamy, BJP leader. https://t.co/EUXHYSUCBX pic.twitter.com/JFcBqE6H5c

New Delhi: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said he had anticipated his party to win 105 seats in Gujarat elections. The BJP today appeared to be on its way to retain power in Gujarat, with trends from the entire 182 Assembly seats giving it a lead in 106 seats while the Congress was following with 75.Talking about Congress' performance, the firebrand leader said, "Congress never had a chance despite visits to temples by Rahul Gandhi."He said the BJP could have won 120 seats if it had pressed the Ram Mandir issue further.