Study: Going vegetarian reduces risk of heart failure by 42%!

Scientists have discovered that eating a vegetarian diet reduces the risk of heart failure by almost half.To be precise, 42 per cent!Plant-based diet, which includes whole grains, fish, beans, and dark green leafy plants, is 42 per cent less likely to develop heart failure, scientists from Icahn School of Medicine in New York said.As per the study, foods that one should avoid include processed meats, refined carbohydrates, foods high in added sugars, trans fats and saturated fats.Conducted by Dr Kyla Lara, in the study, experts examined five diets which ranged from red meats, to plant-based food, sweets and alcohol over four years.