 Study: Going vegetarian reduces risk of heart failure by 42%!
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Study: Going vegetarian reduces risk of heart failure by 42%!

Study: Going vegetarian reduces risk of heart failure by 42%!

As per the study, foods that one should avoid include processed meats, refined carbohydrates, foods high in added sugars, trans fats and saturated fats.

By: || Updated: 14 Nov 2017 08:11 AM
Study: Going vegetarian reduces risk of heart failure by 42%!

AFP PHOTO / REPRESENTATIONAL

New Delhi: Scientists have discovered that eating a vegetarian diet reduces the risk of heart failure by almost half.

To be precise, 42 per cent!

Plant-based diet, which includes whole grains, fish, beans, and dark green leafy plants, is 42 per cent less likely to develop heart failure, scientists from Icahn School of Medicine in New York said.

As per the study, foods that one should avoid include processed meats, refined carbohydrates, foods high in added sugars, trans fats and saturated fats.

Conducted by Dr Kyla Lara, in the study, experts examined five diets which ranged from red meats, to plant-based food, sweets and alcohol over four years.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Gujarat: Alpesh Thakore comes in support of Hardik Patel, reminds BJP of ND Tiwari sex scandal case

trending now

INDIA
'BJP's dirty politics has begun, it'll be fun to ...
VIDEO
Ahead of Gujarat Elections 2017, Hardik Patel's alleged CD goes ...
INDIA
UP civic polls: CM Yogi to start campaigning from ...