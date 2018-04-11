Students wrote ‘Rashke-qamar', 'Laake 3 peg balliye' in class 10th board answer sheet





Some test takers have written songs and others have requested to pass them.



ng="no">



In Rajkiya Kanya Vidyalaya, Haryana’s Fatehabad, a student wrote in his papers that he has a lot of friends in his school and everyone likes to sing 'laake 3 peg balliye' while another wrote his phone number with the caption 'call me'.



In another answer sheet, a student wrote Hindi, Punjabi and Haryana songs instead of giving the correct answers.



Another strange 'answer' came when a student wrote in the reply book that there if there is a shortage of two numbers, pass it to me.



All of these appeals are due to the fear of failing the exam. For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

: In the 10th paper answer sheet of the Haryana board examination some peculiar tales, songs and answers are coming out during the evaluation.