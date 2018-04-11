  • Latest News
Students wrote ‘Rashke-qamar', 'Laake 3 peg balliye' in class 10th board answer sheet

In the answer sheet, the students wrote Hindi, Punjabi and Haryana songs instead of giving the correct answers.

By: | Updated: 11 Apr 2018 07:27 PM
Students wrote ‘rashke-qamar”, “laake 3 peg balliye” in class 10 board answer sheet
NEW DELHI: In the 10th paper answer sheet of the Haryana board examination some peculiar tales, songs and answers are coming out during the evaluation.



Some test takers have written songs and others have requested to pass them.

In Rajkiya Kanya Vidyalaya, Haryana’s Fatehabad, a student wrote in his papers that he has a lot of friends in his school and everyone likes to sing 'laake 3 peg balliye' while another wrote his phone number with the caption 'call me'.

In another answer sheet, a student wrote Hindi, Punjabi and Haryana songs instead of giving the correct answers.

Another strange 'answer' came when a student wrote in the reply book that there if there is a shortage of two numbers, pass it to me.

All of these appeals are due to the fear of failing the exam.

First Published: 11 Apr 2018 06:51 PM
