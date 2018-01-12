Students in Dharamshala sit on roads to protest against lack of 'toilets' at the library



Himachal Pradesh: College students sat to study on the road outside government district library in Dharamshala yesterday to raise protest against lack of basic facilities like seating and toilets at the library. pic.twitter.com/MGoLUzMqFc

— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which aims to make country open defecation free while on the other hand, there are still many devoid of basic amenities.One such case has come to light from Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, where college students on Thursday, protested against lack of basic amenities like seating and toilets at the library.From disturbances in Jawaharlal Nehru University to Banaras Hindu University, the insufficient system of grievance redressal has often allowed certain incidents to convert into protests. This time college students in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala have devised a new way of protest.Ia unique way, several students sit on the pavement leading to the library to raise their voice against lack of toilets in the library. While sitting on the road students were seen reading their books and magazines under the open sky.Students alleged that they have many times complained about this to the administration, but till date they did nothing.