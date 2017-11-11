Stones pelted at female yoga teacher's house in Ranchi

Ranchi: Unidentified assailants today allegedly pelted stones at the house of a woman yoga teacher in the Hatia area here, following which security was increased at her residence, an official said.Two days ago, Rafia Naaz was allegedly threatened by members of her community after she performed yoga. She had informed the Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) about it, Deputy SP Vikas Chandra Srivastav said.Following her meeting with the SSP, the police had provided security to her. But after she gave an interview to a TV channel today, some people pelted stones at her house, the police officer said.Two quick response teams have been stationed near Naaz's house, Srivastav said, adding that senior police personnel have assured security to the teacher and her family.The police are investigating the matter, he said.