Sting row: CBI to quiz U'khand CM Rawat on May 24

: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today summoned Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat for questioning in connection with the alleged sting operation on May 24.The investigating agency had earlier rejected the notification after taking legal opinion which said that there was no ground for its withdrawal.Earlier on May 20, the Congress government in Uttarakhand decided to constitute a judicial committee to look into various issues, including incidents unfolding after March 17-18 such as horse trading, misuse of agencies and sting operation among others.Justifying the Cabinet's decision, Rawat then said that it was in the wider interest of the state that this matter is handed over to a judicial commission.The video shows Rawat indulging in horse trading a day before President's rule was imposed in Uttarakhand on March 27.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had alleged that the sting was proof of unfair means used by the Rawat regime to stay in power.Rawat has maintained his innocence in the matter and termed the entire episode as a "conspiracy" to tarnish his image.