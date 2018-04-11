Stealer of 500 vehicles finally arrested; Used to unlock cars in 20 seconds!

From the past nine years, he had been evading arrest, said cops.
He used to unlock a vehicle within 20 seconds, informed the police.
Imran used to come to Delhi or Ghaziabad by bus from Meerut and go back home on the stolen wheels.
What's more? If, any day, he managed to steal more than one vehicle, he used to park one of them at any metro station and leave with the other. Later, he used to take the parked one.
The clever thief used to dismantled the vehicle himself and sold them as scrap to avoid being caught.
