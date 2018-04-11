Stealer of 500 vehicles finally arrested; Used to unlock cars in 20 seconds!

He stole more than 500 vehicles from Delhi alone. He was caught, on Tuesday, when he was fleeing with a stolen motorcycle via Ghazipur Road, during a regular vehicle check.



From the past nine years, he had been evading arrest, said cops.



He used to unlock a vehicle within 20 seconds, informed the police.



Imran used to come to Delhi or Ghaziabad by bus from Meerut and go back home on the stolen wheels.



What's more? If, any day, he managed to steal more than one vehicle, he used to park one of them at any metro station and leave with the other. Later, he used to take the parked one.



The clever thief used to dismantled the vehicle himself and sold them as scrap to avoid being caught. For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

A notorious vehicle thief was arrested in Mandawali, East Delhi. He used to travel all the way from Meerut to Delhi in order to steal his favourite vehicles. Lifter, Mohammad Imran, used to wait outside banks or markets in Delhi to identify his favourite drive and then steal them with a master key.