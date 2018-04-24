States like Bihar, UP keeping India backward: NITI Aayog CEO

Talking on 'Challenges of Transforming India,' kant said the southern and western part of India were doing reasonably well and growing rapidly.
"And when the country's HDI has to improve and we have to focus on these social indicators. We are working on these things through Aspirational Districts Programme," he said.
Emphasising upon the importance of sustainable growth, Kant said, "Education and health are critical and these are areas in which India is lagging behind. Our learning outcomes are poor - a class 5 student is not able to do class 2 substraction. Class 5 student is not able to read his mother tongue. Infant mortality rates are very high. Unless we improve on these aspects, it will be difficult to grow in a consistent way."
He also pitched for women's participation in decision making process.
"There must be a conscious effort to frame policies to give women opportunities," he said.
Vice Chancellor of the university Talat Ahmad was also present.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -