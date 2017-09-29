LIVE UPDATES: Stampede at Elphinstone railway bridge in Mumbai's Parel; 27 dead, 36 injured



Railway Minister orders probe into Mumbai stampede



Piyush Goyal to visit hospital where injured are being treated



Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reaches Mumbai to take stock of situation



Angry people raise slogans against Piyush Goyal on his arrival at the station



Hospital issues alert, ask for blood donation from people with A-, B- and AB- blood group



Situation in Mumbai is being continuously monitored. Piyush Goyal is in Mumbai taking stock of the situation & ensuring all assistance: PM

The death of the stampede rises to 27



Over 30 people have been reportedly injured



Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a stampede took place at Elphinstone railway bridge in Mumbai's Parel on Friday morning. The incident took place at 10:30 am, killing 27 people.As per reports, the stampede took place after rumours of short-circuit were spread across at the station, post which people started running on the bridge.People could be seen hanging on the bridge in order to save their lives. At least 20 people have been seriously injured due to the same, the rest have suffered minor injuries.Speaking on the incident, one of the ye-witnesses said, "The injured were rushed to the hospital in the vehicles of local Mumbairs. Everyone come forward to help the injured".All the injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital.The Elphinstone station falls on Western line.More details are awaited.