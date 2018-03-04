 SSC Scam: Manoj Tiwari Assures CBI Probe Into Alleged Paper Leak
Manoj Tiwari met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to demand a CBI probe into the SSC paper leak.

By: || Updated: 04 Mar 2018 06:38 PM
New Delhi: On Sunday, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari along with protesting SSC aspirants met with the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to demand a CBI probe into the SSC paper leak.

Tiwari said that he has complete faith in government and the culprit will not be spared. He also requested still protesting aspirants to go home and assured them that the process of CBI investigation has started.

 



''I request those still sitting in protest to go home. I assure them that the process of CBI investigation has started,'' he said.

Another BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi too assured the students of a fair investigation.

SSC aspirants have taken to the streets of Delhi since February 27. Students term the entire incident as 'mass cheating'

On February 24, the SSC released a notice saying that the exam held on February 21 was delayed due to "technical reasons" and will be re-conducted on March 9.

