SSC scam: CBI has started preliminary probe in paper leak case, Centre tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak case. The apex court was also informed that the CBI is investigating the matter.A petition was filed in the top court seeking an investigation into the allegations of leak of questions of the CGL (Tier-II) Examination 2018 held from February 17 to 21. The court on March 12 sought a response from the Centre on the plea.Scores of SSC aspirants have been protesting since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak.Demanding that the CBI should investigate the matter, thousands of students had assembled outside the Staff Selection Commission’s office at CGO Complex in New Delhi for days in February.The SSC has organised CGL tier 2 online examinations which were attended by around 1.9 lakh candidates between February 17 and February 22. Students have alleged that the question paper was leaked and found circulating on the social media before the exam was conducted.The examination is an online test and is held to fill clerical posts in government officesStudents also raised questions on examination policies and transparency of the Staff Selection Commission. Two candidates who had successfully qualified the CGL exams in 2015 and 2016 said they haven't received joining letters yet.