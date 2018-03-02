SSC SCAM: CBI and CFSL to conduct intial probe

In a strong impact of ABP News’ report about SSC Scam, the demands of the students who were protesting against the paper leak of SSC CGL Tier 2 exam, have been accepted by the Staff Selection Commission.The initial probe of the scam will be conducted by CBI and CFSL. In case of a foulplay, CBI will conduct a detailed investigation in the matter.The studenst had been protesting outside SSC office since past four days, away from their homes on the festival of Holi.Giving a nod to the CBI investigation, SSC chairman has asked the students to withdraw the protests.ABP News had reported about the protests of the students in its show ‘Ghanti Bajao’ on February 28.As many as 1,89843 students appeared in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination conducted by Staff Selection Commission. Online entrance examinations were conducted at different examination centres across the country from February 17 to February 22.It is alleged that post examination the students found out that the questions of the examination had already been leaked on social media platforms. The screen shots of the leaked question paper are doing rounds on the social media. The protesting students have been asking for justice with these screenshots as the proof.