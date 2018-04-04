SSC Recruitment 2018: Staff Selection Commission Extended Application Date of SI Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI CISF

The last date for application submission for Sub-Inspector recruitment in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF exam has been extended by the Staff Selection Committee till April 14, 2018, after it added 123 departmental posts in Delhi Police.After addition the total number of vacancies has reached 1346 now.The last date for application as announced earlier was April 2 which has now been extended till April 14. The landing page of website ssconline.nic.in is however displaying old application submission dates, but the link provided on the page is active and aspirants can apply using the link.The online examination for recruitment will be conducted in June and December.Paper 1 will be held from 4-10 June 2018, and paper 2 will be held on December 1 2018.SI in CAPF is classified as Group B (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial, SI in Delhi Police and ASI in CISF are Group C (Non-Gazetted).SSC said that it has been receiving repeated requests from Delhi Police to fill up the departmental vacancies of Male Sub-Inspector (Executive) .Criteria: The vacancies are to be filled by departmental candidates amongst constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police.Minimum three years of service is required.Age limit-: 30 years (33 years for OBC & 35 years for SC/ ST).After this, the SSC has now decided to also include 123 vacancies (SC-19, ST-08, OBC-33 & UR-63) of departmental candidates reported by the Delhi Police for the post of Sub-Inspector (Executive) - Male in Delhi Police in the recruitment process.The direct recruitment of Sub-Inspector for departmental candidates in Delhi Police will be made as per Rule-7 and 27-A of Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment), Rules 1980 (Amended in the year, 2013) and Standing Order No. 321/2013.The departmental candidates will have to appear in paper1 and paper 2 of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018, along with other candidates.After the result declaration, final result against departmental vacancies will be processed by Delhi Police based on the performance of candidates in Computer Based Examinations