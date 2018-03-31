 SSC Exam: Watch scuffle between protesters & security personnel at Connaught Place in Delhi
The protesters had demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter and they also want a stay over the conduct of other papers.

By: || Updated: 31 Mar 2018 04:57 PM
Image: Screen grab/ANI

New Delhi: The protest related to SSC paper leak ceases to die as on Saturday scuffle took place between protesters and security personnel at Connaught Place here.

Since reports of SSC paper getting leaked went viral, students have been protesting. They claim that the SSC paper was leaked on the internet.

However, in an interview, the Chairman of SSC, Ashim Khurana, said that there was no paper leak and "we are ready for any kind of investigation". He further said, "Our hands are clean and I have full faith in our transparency, integrity, and efficiency. This is a conspiracy by coaching centers."

The protesters had demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter and they also want a stay over the conduct of other papers.





