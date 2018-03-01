Won't end protes till CBI probe, say students; Modi govt. reacts

New Delhi: In perhaps the first reaction from the government on the alleged paper leak of the SSC, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Thursday said the government is taking the matter seriously and will take necessary action.Speaking to ABP News on the raging issue, Malviya said, “This is a matter of concern. The government is looking into it and will take appropriate action.”“The resentment of the students is totally valid,” he said.Since Tuesday, students have taken to the streets of Delhi, protesting in thousands against what they term as "mass cheating". Police were deployed in large number at the protest venue.The protestors allege the SSC chairman is not taking the issue seriously and have threatened further protests outside his residence." I went as a representative of my protesting brothers and met SSC chairman demanding a CBI probe. We want him to come out clean on the issue and prove his honesty. He says the proof we have given to him is not enough. We have told him without assuring us of a CBI probe, we will not move from here," Purvesh Sharma told ABP News.On February 24, the SSC released a notice saying that the exam held on February 21 was delayed due to "technical reasons" and will be re-conducted on March 9, 2018.On Wednesday, SSC Chairman Ashim Khurana issued a notice and said that the protests are being "instigated and sponsored by two coaching institutes/ agencies with vested interests.""It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that the present agitation going on since yesterday near the Office of the Commission by some candidates of CGLE (Tier-II) 2017, is being actively instigated and sponsored by two Coaching Institutes/ agencies with vested interests," Khurana was quoted by news agency ANI.He said the SSC had agreed to meet the representatives of the agitating group on Tuesda and during that meeting, they were directed to furnish substantive evidence in support of their allegations.