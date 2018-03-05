 SSC alleged paper leak: Aspirants protest enters seventh day
Anna Hazare on Sunday had met SSC aspirants who were protesting against the alleged paper leak of SSC.

By: || Updated: 05 Mar 2018 07:43 AM
Image: ABP Live

New Delhi [India] Mar. 05 (ABP Live): Protest outside Staff Selection Commission (SSC) office by aspirants has entered the seventh day on Monday.

After the story aired on ABP News, government swung into action and agreed for a CBI probe.

The students have been protesting against the alleged paper leak of SSC CGL Tier 2 exam. The initial probe of the scam will be conducted by CBI and CFSL. In case of a foul play, CBI will conduct a detailed investigation in the matter.

Giving a nod to the CBI investigation, SSC chairman had asked the students to withdraw the protests.

