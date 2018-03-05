SSC alleged paper leak: Aspirants protest enters seventh day

New Delhi [India] Mar. 05 (ABP Live): Protest outside Staff Selection Commission (SSC) office by aspirants has entered the seventh day on Monday.After the story aired on ABP News, government swung into action and agreed for a CBI probe.Anna Hazare on Sunday had met SSC aspirants who were protesting against the alleged paper leak of SSC.The students have been protesting against the alleged paper leak of SSC CGL Tier 2 exam. The initial probe of the scam will be conducted by CBI and CFSL. In case of a foul play, CBI will conduct a detailed investigation in the matter.Giving a nod to the CBI investigation, SSC chairman had asked the students to withdraw the protests.