Srinagar terror attack: Operation underway for over 26 hrs; 1 constable martyred

Srinagar: The encounter is on for more than 24 hours in Karan Nagar CRPF camp, where two terrorists are hiding in a building close to the camp. CRPF constable from Bihar, Mojahid got martyred during the operation.Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday assured that “Pakistan will pay for the misadventure”."Intelligence inputs show t errorists were controlled by their handlers from across the border. Evidence are being scrutinised by the NIA (National Investigation Agency)," the defence minister said.Terrorists were attempting to enter CRPF’s 23rd battalion. Around 4:30am, an officer saw two terrorists and started firing at them; post which both the terrorists ran to a building close to the camp. The house where they hid themselves is close to SHMS hospital.The security officials immediately cordoned off the area and vacated people staying in the nearby areas.SHMS hospital is the same hospital where terrorists attacked a few days ago and fled with one of the terrorists who was in Indian custody.The incident which comes only days after Sunjuwan Army camp was attacked in Jammu which claimed 6 lives, including 5 jawans.