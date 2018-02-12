Srinagar: Terror attack at CRPF camp site in Karan Nagar, 1 jawan martyred; Encounter underway

The terrorists are currently presented inside a building which is outside the CRPF camp. The building is reportedly vacant.
As per reports, the terrorists are carrying AK-47 rifles with them and tried to enter the CRPF camp.
ALSO READ: Sunjuwan Army Camp attack: Injured pregnant lady gives birth to a baby girl
The incident comes 2 days after Sujuwan Army camp was attacked by the terrorists in Jammu.
Five soldiers and a civilian lost their lives in Sunjuwan terror attack, when terrorists attacked Army camp. The operation continued for two days and finally ended on Sunday.
More details on the attack are awaited.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 12 Feb 2018 10:40 AM