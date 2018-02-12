Srinagar: Terror attack at CRPF camp site in Karan Nagar, 1 jawan martyred; Encounter underway

Srinagar: Terrorists on Monday morning 4:30am attacked the CRPF camp in Srinagar. The incident left one CRPF soldier. The firing is currently underway. The camp is situated in Karan Nagar.The terrorists are currently presented inside a building which is outside the CRPF camp. The building is reportedly vacant.As per reports, the terrorists are carrying AK-47 rifles with them and tried to enter the CRPF camp.The incident comes 2 days after Sujuwan Army camp was attacked by the terrorists in Jammu.Five soldiers and a civilian lost their lives in Sunjuwan terror attack, when terrorists attacked Army camp. The operation continued for two days and finally ended on Sunday.More details on the attack are awaited.