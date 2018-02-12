 Srinagar: Terror attack at CRPF camp site in Karan Nagar, 1 jawan martyred; Encounter underway
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Srinagar: Terror attack at CRPF camp site in Karan Nagar, 1 jawan martyred; Encounter underway

Srinagar: Terror attack at CRPF camp site in Karan Nagar, 1 jawan martyred; Encounter underway

The incident comes 2 days after Sujuwan Army camp was attacked by the terrorists in Jammu.

By: || Updated: 12 Feb 2018 12:31 PM
Srinagar: Terror attack at CRPF camp site in Karan Nagar, 1 jawan martyred; Encounter underway
Srinagar: Terrorists on Monday morning 4:30am attacked the CRPF camp in Srinagar. The incident left one CRPF soldier. The firing is currently underway. The camp is situated in Karan Nagar.

The terrorists are currently presented inside a building which is outside the CRPF camp. The building is reportedly vacant.

As per reports, the terrorists are carrying AK-47 rifles with them and tried to enter the CRPF camp.

ALSO READ: Sunjuwan Army Camp attack: Injured pregnant lady gives birth to a baby girl

The incident comes 2 days after Sujuwan Army camp was attacked by the terrorists in Jammu.

Five soldiers and a civilian lost their lives in Sunjuwan terror attack, when terrorists attacked Army camp. The operation continued for two days and finally ended on Sunday.

More details on the attack are awaited.

DVz6RW0WAAA9i8t

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story J&K: 1 CRPF personnel died in Karan Nagar encounter

trending now

Auto
First Look: New Honda Amaze
VIDEO
4 soldiers martyred in Pak firing, "It is an alarming ...
VIDEO
JD(U) not to contest bypolls