Srinagar hospital attack: How it happened



Naveed Jutt alias Abu Hunzullah, an LeT militant from Pakistan was caught in Kulgam in south Kashmir in 2014. 22-year-old Jutt, a school dropout from Borevella district of Multan in the Pakistan Punjab, is believed to be involved in multiple attacks.



These include an attack on the Army in Hyderpora in the city, an attack on the Silver Star hotel along the national highway outside Srinagar and three attacks on police and CRPF camps in south Kashmir.





He was believed to have undergone intensive training and was good in handling equipment like compasses, GPS, wireless sets and mobile phones installed with Skype software.



Naveed Jutt was lodge in Srinagar central jail.



Jammu and Kashmir police earlier wanted to shift him to other high-security jails outside the Valley but were disallowed from doing so by the sessions court on December 26, 2017.



On Tuesday, a Jammu and Kashmir police team was taking six prisoners to the hospital for treatment and Naveed Jutt was one of them.



Militants were waiting in the parking lot of the hospital the hospital to carry out the attack and help Naveed Jutt escape.





They opened fire as soon as Jhutt, along with five other prisoners and the police team, got off the vehicle outside the Out Patient Department.



The attack was carried out in the busy pre-lunch hour when the hospital, Srinagar's main health care facility, is crowded with patients.



After the assault on the police team, the attackers and Naveed Jutt escaped into the narrow lanes and bylanes of downtown Srinagar.



Head Constable Mushtaq Ahmad was killed in the attack. Constable Babar Ahmad was critically injured. He succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.



File photo of Naveed Jutt, the LeT militant from Pakistan.