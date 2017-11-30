 J&K: Encounter between terrorists & security officials underway in Budgam
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • J&K: Encounter between terrorists & security officials underway in Budgam

J&K: Encounter between terrorists & security officials underway in Budgam

By: || Updated: 30 Nov 2017 03:01 PM
J&K: Encounter between terrorists & security officials underway in Budgam

Image only for representational purpose

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Pakherpora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district today, police said.

Police said following specific information about the presence of militants, the security forces surrounded Futlipora village in Pakherpora area.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pakherpora area, 45 kms from here, following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a fierce gunbattle.
Authorities have also suspended Internet services in the district to prevent spread of rumours, he said.

There are no reports of any casualties on either side so far, he added.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Twitterati fumes over Kirron Kher's victim-shaming remark

trending now

MOVIES
Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Abi passes away
VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: 50 villages of Narmada district of Gujarat don't ...
GADGETS
Beware: Google detects spy app stealing info from Facebook, ...