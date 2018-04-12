Sriharikota: Watch ISRO launches IRNSS-1I navigation satellite

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket's 'XL' variant carried the 1,425 kg satellite into space.
In simple words, it is the Indian 'GPS'.
After the successful launch, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman K. Sivan said, reported news agency IANS, "I am extremely happy to announce that the PSLV has precisely injected the navigation satellite in the targetted orbit."
PSLV-C41/IRNSS-1I Mission
The 32 hr countdown activity has commenced at 20:04hr IST on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 for the launch of PSLV-C41/IRNSS-1I Mission scheduled at 04:04 hr IST on April 12, 2018https://t.co/vcsnP2WSoo
— ISRO (@isro) April 11, 2018
WATCH: ISRO launches the IRNSS-1I navigation satellite aboard the PSLV-C41 from First Launch Pad (FLP) of SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/RNfzYfw0VJ
— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018
The rocket slung IRNSS-1I into the orbit after 19 minutes and from here the satellite will be taken up to its last position at geo synchronous orbit at a height of 36,000 km.
The Rs 1,420 crore Indian satellite navigation system NavIC consists of nine satellites -- seven in orbit and two as substitutes. The fully operational system is expected to provide accurate position information service to users across the country and the region, extending up to an area of 1,500 km, reported news agency.
