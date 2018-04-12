  • Latest News
Sriharikota: Watch ISRO launches IRNSS-1I navigation satellite

In simple words, it is the Indian 'GPS'.

Sriharikota: Watch ISRO launches IRNSS-1I navigation satellite aboard the PSLV-C41

Image: ANI

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): On Thursday morning, India put into orbit navigation satellite IRNSS-1I.

It is a part of Indian satellite navigation system NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) in copy-book style.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket's 'XL' variant carried the 1,425 kg satellite into space.

In simple words, it is the Indian 'GPS'.

After the successful launch, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman K. Sivan said, reported news agency IANS, "I am extremely happy to announce that the PSLV has precisely injected the navigation satellite in the targetted orbit."








The rocket slung IRNSS-1I into the orbit after 19 minutes and from here the satellite will be taken up to its last position at geo synchronous orbit at a height of 36,000 km.

The Rs 1,420 crore Indian satellite navigation system NavIC consists of nine satellites -- seven in orbit and two as substitutes. The fully operational system is expected to provide accurate position information service to users across the country and the region, extending up to an area of 1,500 km, reported news agency.

First Published: 12 Apr 2018 07:33 AM
