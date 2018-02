Veteran actress Sridevi's dead body is in Dubai's mortuary for more than 50 hours. The actress died on Saturday night around 11: 30 pm. Earlier, it was reported that she died due to cardiac arrest but now the reports have come that she died after accidentally falling in bathtub.Reports are also going on that traces of alcohol was found in her body. A second postmortem of her could be done to ascertain the exact cause, said reports.Sridevi went to Dubai to attend a family function. She was 54-year-old.Her sudden demise was mourned by the entire country.