Sridevi's mortal remains likely to reach India by today evening; Dubai police quizzes Boney

Mumbai: The mortal remains of Bollywood superstar Sridevi are likely to reach Mumbai Tuesday evening. The entire procedure is being delayed as the case is yet to get clearance from Dubai’s government lawyers.The government lawyers are now probing the superstar’s sudden death, which as per autopsy reports died of ‘accidental drowning’.The hospital is yet to issue a death certificate to Sridevi’s family as well.The Bollywood’s ‘chandani’ passed away at the age of 54 in Dubai; where she had gone to attend a family wedding.The Dubai police also questioned husband Boney Kapoor.After the clearances from the authorities, Sridevi’s mortal remains will be brought to her house in Mumbai for her final journey.Her demise has shaken the entire industry and prayers and condolences are pouring in for the family.Sridevi has left behind her husband and two daughters.No statement has been made by the grieved family as yet.