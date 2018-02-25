WATCH: Sridevi's last dance with husband Boney Kapoor will melt your heart



Probably her last dance of life... #Sridevi happily dancing with husband #BoneyKapoor at Mohit Marwah & Antara Wedding in Ras Al Khaimah 4 days ago.

She died in Dubai's Jumeirah Towers Hotel Saturday(24Feb) night. pic.twitter.com/MmIXBTtt54

Her demise has plunged the entire country into a pall of gloom as her fans and admirers expressed shock and disbelief. She was 54.A video of Sridevi dancing with husband Boney Kapoor on 'Kaala Chashma' during her nephew's wedding ceremony surfaced on the internet. Most probably this was the last time Sridevi was seen dancing.Even at the age of 55, the actress looked as fresh and beautiful as any other young actresses in the industry. She was one of those few actors who have completed 300 films in the industry.Sridevi, who over the years became quite a fashion icon -- sometimes giving tough competition to her daughters -- commanded popularity like few others.Sridevi became a prominent Bollywood star in the early '80s with box-office hits such as "Mawaali" (1983), "Tohfa" (1984), "Mr India" (1987) and "Chandni" (1989) among others to her credit. Her outings in "Sadma" (1983), "ChaalBaaz" (1989), "Lamhe" (1991), and "Gumrah" (1993) earned her critical acclaim, establishing her as one of the most sought-after actors of her era.