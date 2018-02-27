Sridevi's funeral in Mumbai on Wednesday

Releasing a statement, her family said Sridevi's body will be kept at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala for people to pay their last respects before it is taken for cremation.The statement was issued on behalf of Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, their daughters Khushi and Janhvi, and the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan (Sridevi's side) clans."On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment," the statement said.It said that well-wishers can pay their condolences from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. at Celebration Sports Club, Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West."The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery."The cremation will take place at around 3.30 p.m.The family issued a statement thanking "the film fraternity, media, fans of late Sridevi Kapoor and all the well-wishers for their prayers, support and sensitivity during our moment of immense grief.""We request you to kindly join us in paying our last respect to a remarkable actor, beloved wife and loving mother," it added.