 'Allow us space to grieve': Sridevi's family releases statement after her funeral
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • 'Allow us space to grieve': Sridevi's family releases statement after her funeral

'Allow us space to grieve': Sridevi's family releases statement after her funeral

"Sri lived her life with dignity and we implore, that you give her the same respect," the family said.

By: || Updated: 28 Feb 2018 09:43 PM
'Allow us space to grieve': Sridevi's family releases statement after her funeral

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on a funeral vehicle during the funeral procession of actor Sridevi in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Photo

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sridevi, whose last rites were performed on Wednesday, lived her life with "dignity", her family said while requesting the media to respect her legacy and give them the space to grieve her untimely death.

The death of Sridevi, 54, in Dubai late Saturday sent shock-waves through India. Her mortal remains, draped in the Tricolour, were cremated with full state honours at the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai.

"The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon," read the statement by the Kapoors, Ayyappan and Marwah families.

Here's the full statement from the Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family post-Sridevi's funeral:

"The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon.

She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Her talent was undeniable, her beauty unmatched and her ability to connect with the audience was legendary. Sri had the same connect with her family as well.

The one thing that helped us all get through these last few days, was the amazing amount of love and support from everyone — be it her many colleagues, to her innumerable fans, her caring friends and loving family, from across the country and the world.

This outpouring of love is the memory that we would like Khushi and Janhvi to have of their mother… a woman who was loved unquestionably by everyone.

Let us all who loved Sri, envelope her two little ones, her life, as she often called them, with as much or more love than we gave Sri so that they can live their lives ahead with a little less ache in their hearts.

Let us help them remember their mother fondly, with that beloved twinkle in her eyes, and help them build a life and be what Sri had dreamt for them. To the members of the media, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family and allow us the space to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity and we implore, that you give her the same respect."

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Cabinet approves MoU between India-Jordan for mining, beneficiation of Rock Phosphate

trending now

TRENDING NEWS
Daughter Jahnvi And Husband Boney Kapoor Seen For The ...
VIDEO
Vidya Balan cries her heart out after watching Sridevi
VIDEO
Amitabh Bachchan reaches Vile Parle crematorium to pay his ...